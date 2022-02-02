Road Alerts Being Issued As Winter Storm Arrives

Counties started issuing road alerts not long after the winter weather everyone had been anticipating finally arrived Wednesday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office placed the county on a Level 1 Road Alert Wednesday night, and the level will likely increase.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know the difference between the three levels.

A Level 1 Road Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.

A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

