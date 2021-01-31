Road Alerts Issued After Overnight Snow

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning issued a Level 1 Road Alert, meaning roadways are hazardous and you should drive with extreme caution.

Around 3 inches of snow fell overnight into Sunday morning in the Findlay area, and a few more inches of snow is possible for Sunday.

Putnam County and Seneca County were also placed under Level 1 Road Alerts on Sunday morning.

Allen County was placed under a Level 2 Road Alert.

Get details on what the different levels of road alerts mean by clicking here.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Hancock County goes until 7 p.m. Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning for Putnam County and other counties goes until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The video below is from the 5 o’clock hour Sunday morning.