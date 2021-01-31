Road Alerts Issued After Overnight Snow
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning issued a Level 1 Road Alert, meaning roadways are hazardous and you should drive with extreme caution.
Around 3 inches of snow fell overnight into Sunday morning in the Findlay area, and a few more inches of snow is possible for Sunday.
Putnam County and Seneca County were also placed under Level 1 Road Alerts on Sunday morning.
Allen County was placed under a Level 2 Road Alert.
A Winter Weather Advisory for Hancock County goes until 7 p.m. Sunday.
A Winter Storm Warning for Putnam County and other counties goes until 7 p.m. Sunday.
The video below is from the 5 o’clock hour Sunday morning.
