Road Alerts Issued As Winter Storm Arrives

Hancock County was placed on a Level 2 Road Alert/Weather Advisory early Monday night.

A Level 2 means roads are extremely hazardous and only those who need to be on the roads should be.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office skipped over Level 1 and put the county at Level 2 in the six o’clock hour Monday night as the snow picked up and roads became snow-covered and slippery.

All area counties are under road alerts. The levels will fluctuate so click here for the very latest level.

The different designations are as follows:

Level 1 Road Alert, meaning roadways are hazardous and you should drive with extreme caution.

Level 2 means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

Level 3 Most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited

Get more on the different levels here.

The video below was taken at around 6 o’clock Monday night.

Forecasters were calling for 6 to 10 inches of snow to fall Monday night and overnight.

Be safe!