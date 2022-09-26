Road Closed For Bridge Replacement Project

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says a road near the Findlay Reservoirs has closed for a bridge replacement project.

The closure of Marion Township Road 205 between Township Road 240 and Township Road 244 began on Monday and will last until approximately Thanksgiving.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes and to use caution when traveling in the area.

This project is part of the County Bridge Replacement Program and is utilizing $289,562 of Ohio Public Works Commission, local gas tax and license fees.