Road Closing For Pipeline Repair Work

(From the Hancock County Engineer’s Office)

Dear Emergency Services/ First Responders/ Trustees and Fiscal Officers/ Media/ Interested Parties:

Sunoco Pipeline has informed us that they will need to close Union Township Road 56 between Union Township Road 25 and Hancock County Road 313 beginning Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15th for pipeline repair work. This will be a full closure and traffic is advised to find an alternate route.

Thank you,

Douglas E. Cade, PE, PS

County Engineer

Office of the Hancock County Engineer