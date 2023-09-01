Road Closing For Water Line Installation Project

One of the busiest roads in Findlay will be closing for a water line installation project.

West Main Cross Street (State Route 12) between South Cory Street and South West Street in downtown Findlay will close Monday, September 11 for approximately five days.

The water line that’s being installed is for the new Hancock County Judicial Center building that’s going up at 209 West Main Cross between Cory Street and the post office.

The city says the post office will remain accessible during the road closure.

Detours will be posted.