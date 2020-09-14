Road, Railroad Projects Closing Findlay Streets

Drivers who use a portion of North Main Street in Findlay will have to take a short detour for a few weeks.

North Main Street is closed at the railroad crossing just north of Center Street as crews make repairs to the crossing.

The closure began on Monday is anticipated to last until Friday, September 25th.

In addition to the work the railroad is doing at that crossing, the City of Findlay has several projects underway this week.

From the city:

Due to the construction, the following streets will be closed to traffic 09/14 thru 09/18:

Sixth Street will be closed from Brookside Drive to Main Street. Access to the businesses and residences on Sixth Street between Blanchard Street and Washington Avenue will be maintained if no other access is available to their property.

Hancock County 236 will be closed from Lakeview Parkway to Sandusky Street.

Front Street will be closed from Main Street to East Street for curb replacement and resurfacing.

Blanchard Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Sixth Street to Main Cross Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays should be expected in these areas over the next week. Contact the Findlay Engineering Department at 419-424-7121 for more information.