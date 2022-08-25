Road Widening Project In Front Of LB Schools Finished

The project to widen County Road 9 next to the growing campus of Liberty-Benton Local Schools has been completed.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday and afterward we spoke with Liberty-Benton Superintendent Mark Kowalski and Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade. (video below)

They say the widening project was necessary to help the area handle the increased traffic that will be created by the new K-8 building that’s going up as well as other events on the school campus.

At the ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon there was still some striping to be done on the road but it was to be open for traffic later in the day.

There’s a lot happening at Liberty-Benton Local Schools.

When students head back to school soon they’ll enjoy the renovations that the high school underwent over the summer.

The new elementary/middle school is expected to be ready to go for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

In April, the school district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open its new Eagle Fieldhouse.

On Friday, ahead of the first home football game, the grand opening will be held for the new entryway to the outdoor athletic complex.