Robbery Suspect Arrested In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department took a robbery suspect into custody during a traffic stop.

Police say A Bo Guedea, 37, of Lima, had been at a residence in the 1000 block of Hurd Avenue for an outdoor gathering at around 1:30 Thursday morning when he went inside a stole a lockbox and other items.

The homeowner saw Guedea leaving and gave chase.

The two got into an altercation and Guedea dropped the lockbox and fled in a white SUV.

Officers located the vehicle and took Guedea into custody after a positive ID was made by the homeowner.

Guedea was taken to the Hancock County Jail where he’s facing robbery charges.