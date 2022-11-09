Robert Sprague Wins Reelection As Ohio Treasurer

Findlay’s Robert Sprague has won reelection as Ohio Treasurer.

The Republican from Findlay defeated Democrat Scott Shertzer.

“I’m proud of the work my office has done and I look forward to building on our record of success and ensuring a strong and prosperous future for the Buckeye State,” Sprague said.

Sprague says his office has worked hard to protect taxpayer dollars and lead the Ohio Treasury with trusted stewardship, wise investment and bold innovation.

He says those principles have been at the forefront of his work since taking office in January of 2019.