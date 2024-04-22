Rock Hall Announces 2024 Inductees

(ONN) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced its 2024 inductees.

On Saturday, October 16th at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, 16 musical legends will be inducted into the Rock Hall as members of the class of ‘24.

Among the inductees are; Foreigner, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Buffet, Peter Frampton and Kool and the Gang.

Several made it as first-time nominees.

The last time the induction ceremony was held in Cleveland was 2021.

The event will be streamed live.