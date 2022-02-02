Rock Hall Announces Nominees For 2022 Class

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has released the list of nominees to be considered for this year’s class of inductees.

First-time considerations include Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Ritchie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Others eligible for votes include Pat Benatar, Devo, Eurythmics, Dionne Warwick and Judas Priest.

Additional nominees are, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine.

Fans can help influence the selections by voting online by clicking here.

Inductees will be announced in May.