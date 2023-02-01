Rock Hall Announces Nominees For 2023 Induction

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is out with the list of nominees to become new members this year.

There are 14 nominees this year representing a wide range of music.

The list includes The Spinners, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and Kate Bush, along with George Michael, New Order, Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Missy Elliott, Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

And another country icon who could join Dolly Parton in the rock hall – Willie Nelson.

Fans can join in by voting once daily for up to five of their favorite nominees.

The inductees will be announced in May.