Rock Hall Of Fame’s Live Induction Ceremony Canceled

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s live induction ceremony for the 2020 honorees has been called off because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials in Cleveland said that instead, the inductees will be honored during a special streamed live on HBO Max on November 7th.

The ceremony was originally planned for Cleveland on May 2nd. It was moved to November 7th because of the pandemic

Anyone who’s already purchased tickets for the in-person event will be issued a refund.

The 2020 class of honorees is Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.