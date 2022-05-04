Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2022 Class

Duran Duran and Pat Benatar are among the newest inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

They’re joined by names including Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Eminem, and Dolly Parton.

The Hall of Fame said it’s worth noting that all five of the performers who topped the 2022 fan vote made this year’s induction – Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

They’ll be inducted later this year in Los Angeles.

That ceremony is set for November 5th.