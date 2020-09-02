Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebrates Birthday

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is 25-years-old this week.

The doors of the lakefront landmark in Cleveland opened to the public on September 2nd, 1995.

More than 13-million people from around the world have visited the shrine to musical legends and artifacts from some of rock’s biggest moments.

Below is the concert that celebrated the museum’s opening from September 2nd, 1995 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

(the picture above and video below are courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)