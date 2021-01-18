Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Reopens

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has reopened after closing due to the pandemic.

It had been closed since November after cases of COVID-19 increased.

People are asked to make a reservation online so the museum can manage capacity and stick to pandemic rules.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is thrilled to announce that we’re reopening to the public Monday, January 18th, with proven health and safety precautions in place to protect visitors and staff. The museum will be open to tour daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required and available now,” read a post on the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.

On Monday, it offered free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to celebrate how music played a role in the Civil Rights movement.