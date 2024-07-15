Rolling Memorial Honors Fallen Officers

The Beyond the Call of Duty Rolling Memorial stopped in Wyandot County to honor and remember fallen Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin.

“While we are all still healing from this devastating loss, we humbly recognize the countless other brothers and sisters of law enforcement that have also paid the ultimate price,” the sheriff’s office said.

“May we all continue to heal, may we all continue to honor and remember the impact Dan had on each of us. May ALL the fallen never be forgotten.”

The Beyond the Call of Duty “End of Watch Ride to Remember” was also in Bluffton to honor fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis who died in the line of duty on March 31, 2022.

Beyond the Call of Duty and their End of Watch Ride to Remember is an organization out of Spokane Valley, WA that travels the country with their rolling memorial every other summer to honor the officers who were killed in the line of duty in the previous two years.