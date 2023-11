A rollover crash on Wednesday morning just west of Findlay sent a man to the hospital.

The crash happened across from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices on County Road 140.

The car went off the road, struck some mailboxes and then overturned, coming to rest near a pole.

The man was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.