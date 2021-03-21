Rollover Injury Crash In Downtown McComb

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a driver ran a red light, causing an injury crash in McComb.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Liberty Street at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says Russell Wadding was driving a Dodge Ram pickup east on Main Street when he went through a red light at Liberty Street and crashed into a Honda Pilot.

The impact sent the Honda onto its side and took down a light pole.

The two people in the Honda, Brian Buck and Michele Buck, were trapped in the vehicle and had to be helped out of it. They did not have to be taken to a hospital.

Russell Wadding and a passenger, Tino Wadding, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Russell Wadding was issued a citation for running a red light and for distracted driving.