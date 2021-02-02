Rotary Accepting Golden Apple Award Nominations

The Findlay Rotary Club is looking for three of the most outstanding teachers in Findlay and Hancock County.

The Rotary is accepting nominations for its 2021 Golden Apple Awards.

The Rotary’s Golden Apple Award, signifying teaching excellence, is awarded annually to outstanding teachers in the elementary, middle, and high schools of Findlay/Hancock County.

The Rotary hopes the Golden Apple Awards will enhance the public’s respect for teachers and help attract new, dedicated people to the teaching profession.

People in Findlay and Hancock County who know a teacher who has improved a student’s life through excellent, dedicated teaching are encouraged to nominate that teacher for the Golden Apple Award.

Nominations will be accepted until April 2nd.

There will be three semifinalists at each the elementary, middle, and high school level.

The Findlay Rotary Club will then name the three winners at an awards banquet in the fall.

Each of the three outstanding teachers will receive a Golden Apple Award and a $2,500 cash award.

Click here for the nomination form and click here to read about the winners of last year’s Golden Apple Awards. (pictured below)

The 31st Annual Golden Apple Awards Banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at Winebrenner Seminary.