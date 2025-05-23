Rotary Club Awards Grants To Local Charities

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

At the club’s Wednesday, May 21 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented $50,000 to five local non-profit organizations. This year’s recipients include:

Findlay Digital Academy: $2,000 for a graduation celebration

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: $3,000 for critical home repairs

City Mission of Findlay: $15,000 for a renovation project at Martha’s Home

Findlay Hope House for the Homeless: $15,000 for technology upgrades

FOCUS: $15,000 for a renovation project benefitting local youth

The Findlay Rotary Club’s Forward Fund was established in 1991 to build over the years through donations and bequests. The objective was to build a permanent fund which could make a substantial and lasting contribution to the local community. The Forward Fund is also supported through outright gifts, matching funds, contributions through wills, life insurance gifts, shares of stock and memorials. All contributions to the Forward Fund are tax deductible. To date, The Forward Fund has supported a number of local organizations including Hancock Public Health Foundation Mobile Health Clinic, Hancock County Center for Safe and Healthy Children, Findlay Digital Academy, Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, Miracle League of Findlay, Adopt-A-Door Boot Security System, Children’s Museum of Findlay, University of Findlay, Raise the Bar Hancock County, Findlay Family YMCA and among many others.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today.

PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured at the May 21 Findlay Rotary Club meeting are Front row (l-r): Rosemary Rooker, Findlay Digital Academy, Brooke Nissin, FOCUS, Heidi Barilla, FOCUS , Erin Dirksen, City Mission, Sue Lehman, Hope House, Laurie Poland, Hope House, Leah Brant, Findlay Rotary Club President; Second row (l-r): Wendy McCormick, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County, David Alvarado, Findlay Digital Academy, Michael Brand, Findlay Digital Academy