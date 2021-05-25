Rotary Club Selects Recipient Of Daugherty Scholarship

The Findlay Rotary Club has awarded its 2021 Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship.

The scholarship is designated for students studying art, including graphic design, music, dance, theatre or speech (broadcasting).

Details are in the following news release from the Findlay Rotary Club.

Grant Ekstrom has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship. Ekstrom is a 2021 graduate of Findlay High School and the son of Alicia and Michael Ekstrom. He plans to attend the Ohio State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Finance/Economics, specializing in Actuarial Sciences and a minor in Vocal Music.

While in high school, Grant was active in the National Honor Society, Findlay Trojan Marching Band, Findlay First Edition, Voices in Perfection and also served as a Fusion Show Choir Mentor, Symphonic Choir Secretary and the Findlay Trojan Marching Band Librarian.

He has volunteered at the Findlay City Mission and MCPA Endowment Gala. Grant has also worked at Olive Garden.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship fund was endowed by The Findlay Publishing Company and the Findlay Rotary Club in 2004 in honor of Daugherty, who passed away in 2008. He had spent more than 50 years with the company. Daugherty had been recognized as “Mr. Findlay Rotary.” Dick was the first recipient of the Findlay Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award. The award has since been named the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award. The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship is designated for students studying art, including graphic design, music, dance, theatre or speech (broadcasting).

Anyone wishing to contribute to The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship Fund may contact The Community Foundation at 101 West Sandusky Street, Suite 207 Findlay OH 45840 or call (419) 425-1100.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay and an Interact Club at Findlay High School.