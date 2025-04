HANCOCK COUNTY TRAFFIC ADVISORY

The U.S. 68 and State Route 15 roundabout on the south side of Findlay will close Monday, April 14, for approximately two weeks for concrete repairs.

View the location on OHGO:

https://www.ohgo.com/nw-ohio?lt=40.98949207478228&ln=-83.65094130645447&z=16&ls=incident,construction,construction-future,camera