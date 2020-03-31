Roundabout Too Much To Handle For Fleeing Motorcyclist

The Findlay Police Department says a motorcyclist crashed after leading officers on a short pursuit early Tuesday.

Police say Dylan Perillo, 21, of Findlay, was operating a motorcycle without any registration plates on 6th Street and South Main at around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say as Perillo crossed over South Main and headed west on Lake Cascades Parkway he looked directly at the officers in their marked patrol car and then rapidly accelerated.

After a short pursuit, Perillo crashed as he entered the Lima Avenue roundabout.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

He was cited for failing to comply with the order of a police officer, not having a motorcycle license and failure to operate on an improved portion of the roadway.