Rowmark Names New CEO

(From The Rowmark Group)

The Board of Directors for Windjammer Capital along with the Executive Team for The Rowmark Group (TRG) is proud to announce that Eric Hausserman has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer of TRG. Eric will replace Al Kabus, who has served as CEO since March 1, 2021 and announced his retirement from TRG effective July 1, 2024.

Eric has been with Rowmark for 24 years, with his most recent role being President of TRG. During his tenure at TRG, he has been responsible for all aspects of manufacturing, warehouse management, and domestic and international distributor relations. Additionally, Eric has been directly involved in numerous strategic acquisitions that have led to product growth and diversification for TRG.

Leaning on his extensive experience in polymer science, he’s been the driver for advancements in Rowmark engravable sheet materials, including innovative products such as LaserGlow, a laser engravable glow-in-the-dark safety signage material, and EcoMark, the industry’s first engravable sheet product made from post-consumer recycled plastics.

Eric has been an active member of the plastics industry for 35 years. He is a member of the Environmental Committee for the International Association of Plastics Distributors and of the Advisory Board for Bowling Green State University’s Advanced Manufacturing Continuing Education Program.

“Eric is the right person to lead TRG into the future, and I share in the Board of Directors enthusiastic support of Eric for this role,” said Kabus. “Eric has been an integral part of our organization and has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion for our mission. I am confident that under his guidance, TRG will continue to reach new heights and achieve even greater success.”

“I want to sincerely thank Al for his leadership these past three years, and I look forward to working with all the talented employees we have at TRG across the globe,” Hausserman said.

Eric is a native of Ionia, Michigan. He received his Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University and his MBA at Indiana Wesleyan University. Eric served on the Board of Education for Vanlue (Ohio) Local Schools for eight years. For more than 15 years, Eric volunteered with Cancer Patient Services, a Hancock County, Ohio non-profit organization, including serving as a board member. Eric has also been active with the local United Way in Hancock County, where he was the 2018 chair for the Corporate Division of the local campaign.