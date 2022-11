Golden Reserve and the WFIN Trojans play-by-play team presented CHOPIN Hall with a $675 check as part of the Sack for a Sack program.

Golden Reserve sponsored the Sack for a Sack program in which every Trojans sack over the season meant another 25 bucks for the food pantry.

The Findlay Trojans tallied 27 sacks this season, meaning a total of $675 for CHOPIN Hall.

Video of the check presentation is below.