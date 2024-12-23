Safe Gift-Giving Tips From The Health Department

(From Hancock Public Health)

Promoting safe toys and gifts during this month is essential for children’s well-being. Here are ways to participate and ensure safe gift-giving:

* Check Labels: Always look for age-appropriate labels on toys and gifts, and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.

* Avoid Small Parts: Steer clear of toys with small parts or choking hazards for young children.

* Inspect for Hazards: Examine toys for sharp edges, loose parts, or any potential dangers that could harm children.

* Read Reviews: Research toys and gifts online, read reviews, and ask for recommendations from other parents and caregivers.

* Consider Child’s Age: Take into account a child’s age, interests, and abilities when selecting gifts.

* Support Educational Toys: Choose toys and gifts that encourage learning, creativity, and development.

* Spread Awareness: Share safety tips and information about Safe Toys & Gifts Month with your community and on social media