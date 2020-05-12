Safety Camp For Kids To Be Held Virtually

Camp 9-1-1 is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Officials believe they will actually reach more youngsters through the virtual camp than initially planned.

Details are in the following news release

Camp 9-1-1, the safety camp for pre-K children, will move to a virtual format this year rather than the week-long day camp that had been planned for June. “We were expecting 200 campers this year, but for their safety and the safety of the community, we decided to look into other options,” according to Hanco EMS Chief Rob Martin. Camp 9-1-1 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including Hanco, Findlay Fire & Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriffs Office and Hancock Public Health. Camp 9-1-1 is also teaming up with the City of Findlay Recreation Department and their Keep Active Keep Healthy initiative to offer a variety of outdoor play activities.

“Right after we made the decision to cancel camp, we began working on a backup plan. Safety is always our number one priority and we do not want kids to miss out on important safety lessons. In fact, through virtual camp we can reach more kids than we initially planned,” said Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle. The camp will expand this year from 200 to as many as 500 kids, from Pre-K through 3rd grade across Hancock County.

The virtual camp will still present important safety lessons, but the delivery will be through a combination of online videos, designed activities and “camper kits” that will be delivered to each camper’s doorstep. These kits will include safety materials, fun exercises, and even a cape to go along with the “Virtual Hero” camp theme. These items will be incorporated throughout the week of camp as each agency presents different safety topics such as stranger danger, drug safety and pedestrian safety. Campers will be able to follow along with a local hero on virtual tours of emergency vehicles and stations. Additional activities will include a family-friendly scavenger hunt and safety bingo. There will be a few prizes available for campers which include fun activities for the whole family.

Local heroes will deliver the camper kits June 12-14. Virtual Camp will take place June 15 June 19. You can register for your kids to receive their camp kit through Eventbrite. Follow us on Facebook @Camp911HC for more details. Donations for camp kits are welcome, but not necessary. For questions regarding Camp 9-1-1, please email Beth Baker at [email protected]