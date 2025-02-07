Safety Officials Talk With Kiwanis Club About Roth ID Tags

(From the Findlay Fire Department)

This week FFD’s Beth Baker, Hancock County’s EMA Director Lee Swisher, along with Jennifer Shindler and Tony Roth introduced the Kiwanis Club of Findlay to the Roth ID Tags.

Roth ID Tags are designed for children’s car seats.

In the event of an accident, first responders find the tag, attach the tag to the child’s wrists and have instant information on emergency contacts for that child.

For more information, please visit their website: https://rothidtag.com or their Facebook page.