Safety Superheroes Sought For CAMP 9-1-1
(From Camp 9-1-1)
Calling all future safety superheroes!
Camp 911 is back and open for registration!
This fun and interactive safety camp is designed for Hancock County kids entering kindergarten and is led by our local first responders.
Dates: June 23 – June 27
Two Sessions Available:
AM Session: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Tuesday, June 24 – Friday, June 27
PM Session: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Monday, June 23rd – Thursday, June 26
Kids will learn essential safety skills, meet real-life heroes, and have a blast in hands-on activities!
Register Now:
AM Session: https://forms.gle/8mf6rurdbepcpi4v8
PM Session: https://forms.gle/fjYJZxopZWHQMXDj9