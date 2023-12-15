Salvation Army Findlay Corps Red Kettle Campaign Update

The Salvation Army Findlay Corps updated the public on its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

Major Mike Morales said the campaign had raised $62,513 as of around noon on Friday.

The 2023 goal is $80,000, which is the same as the 2022 goal, which Mike says was achieved thanks to the generosity of this community.

“I cannot say enough about my appreciation for the community helping us as we help their friends and neighbors,” Morales said.

“It’s a very heartfelt appreciation, it amazes me.”

Morales says he’s been in charge of other Salvation Army’s and nothing compares to the generosity of Findlay and Hancock County.

The campaign runs until December 23rd at 8 p.m.

Money raised from the campaign goes to cover the cost of food and toys for those looking for assistance and also helps them maintain other programs throughout the year such as the soup kitchen, food pantry and youth and music programs.