Salvation Army Of Findlay Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing in Findlay.

On Friday we bumped into Elaine and Kevin from Kan Du Studios as they were manning the Red Kettle at the Sixth Street Kroger in Findlay. (video below)

During the few minutes we spoke with them several people generously dropped some money in the kettle.

People can also donate to the Findlay Salvation Army’s virtual red kettle by clicking here or pointing their phone’s camera at the QR code in the picture below.

The Salvation Army says, from emergency food boxes to hot meals and grab and go lunches to programs for children and other needed services for our neighbors, the need is greater than ever.

The Salvation Army says your donation will help them continue these programs now and throughout 2022.