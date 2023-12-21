Salvation Army Reaches Red Kettle Campaign Goal

The Salvation Army Findlay Corps says it has reached its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

Major Mike Morales said the campaign reached its $80,000 goal on Thursday.

He says the goal was achieved thanks to the generosity of this community.

“I cannot say enough about my appreciation for the community helping us as we help their friends and neighbors,” Morales said.

“It’s a very heartfelt appreciation.”

Morales says he’s been in charge of other Salvation Army’s and nothing compares to the generosity of Findlay and Hancock County.

He says the campaign will continue until December 23rd at 8 p.m., and then he’ll post the final amount raised as soon as he has it.

Money raised from the campaign goes to cover the cost of food and toys for those looking for assistance and also helps them maintain other programs throughout the year such as the soup kitchen, food pantry and youth and music programs.