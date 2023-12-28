Salvation Army Surpasses Red Kettle Campaign Goal

The Salvation Army Findlay Corps says it surpassed its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

Major Mike Morales said the campaign total for 2023 was $96,659, which is well over their goal of $80,000.

He says this year’s goal was blown away thanks to the generosity of this community.

“I cannot say enough about my appreciation for the community helping us as we help their friends and neighbors,” Morales said.

“It’s a very heartfelt appreciation.”

Morales says he’s been in charge of other Salvation Army’s and nothing compares to the generosity of Findlay and Hancock County.

Money raised from the campaign goes to cover the cost of food and toys for those looking for assistance and also helps them maintain other programs throughout the year such as the soup kitchen, food pantry and youth and music programs.