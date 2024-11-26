Satanic Temple To Utilize Proposed Ohio Law To Let Students Out Of School For Religious Programming

(ONN) – As state lawmakers debate a bill that would require public schools to allow release time for religious programming, a new church has entered the conversation.

The Satanic Temple posted on Facebook that it is establishing a program at Edgewood Elementary School in Marysville next month.

The post indicated the “HAIL” program or “Hellions Academy for Independent Learning” will offer off-campus, religious instruction, good works in the community, empathy, and problem-solving skills.

House Bill 445 is currently in the Ohio House Primary and Secondary Education Committee and would require school districts to allow optional religious release.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican State Representative Gary Click said the Satanic Temple is attempting to scare legislators away from adopting the bill.