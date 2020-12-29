Scam Warning From Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says someone is claiming to be with the sheriff’s office in an attempt to scam people.

The sheriff’s office says a resident notified them that a person claiming to be a Sgt. Jack left a message for her saying she needed to call him at the sheriff’s office to “work some things out.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says their number showed up on the woman’s caller ID, but the scammer left another number for the woman to call back.

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and reminds people to never give out information if you receive a similar call.

Anyone with a question can call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424.