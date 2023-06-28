Scammer Claiming To Be Collecting Donations For FOP Lodge

The Findlay Police Department is warning people to beware of a scammer who is claiming to be collecting money on behalf of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20.

The police department said the dispatch center has received calls from residents about someone claiming to be with the police department calling and asking for donations for the FOP Lodge.

The police department reminds people that it does not call seeking donations and that any such call is a scam.

And FOP Development Director Teresa White reminds people that the FOP Foundation does not make calls as part of their primary fundraising campaign.

People receiving such a call should not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

Anyone wishing to donate to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 can do so by visiting their website and clicking on ‘donate today’.