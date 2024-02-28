Scammer Claiming To Be With Doctor’s Office To Steal Personal Info

The Pandora Police Department says someone is claiming to be with Pandora Family Physicians in an attempt to scam people.

Police say the scammer is calling people and impersonating the staff and telling them they need to change or confirm an appointment and that they have lost all of their personal information and need to confirm their insurance card number and social security number.

The caller ID will come up as Pandora Family Physicians.

Pandora Family Physicians says it will never ask you to provide your full social security number over the phone. In rare instances, they may need to verify the last four numbers only.

Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact Pandora Family Physicians and ask the staff if they had called them.