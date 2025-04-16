Scammers Claiming To Be From Police Department

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

Scam Alert: The Fostoria Police Department has received numerous complaints regarding phone calls from a subject claiming to be an officer or a detective from our department.

The subject is reportedly calling from a cloned phone number matching our department number. The subject is said to be telling people that they have missed court and now have to pay a fine or be arrested.

Again this is a scam! The Fostoria Police Department will never call anyone and try to arrange payment by phone, for any reason.

Please share this to get word out. Also, if you have elderly family members, please speak with them and relay this message, as they tend to be targeted more frequently during scams like these.

If you have any questions, please contact our department.