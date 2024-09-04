Scammers Using Pharmacy Closures As Opportunity To Steal Personal Info

(From the Findlay Police Department)

With the closure of Rite Aid stores across the state and prescriptions being transferred to other stores such as Walgreens, scammers are seeing this as an opportunity to get your personal information.

Scammers are calling individuals, claiming to be representatives with other pharmacies and are offering to help with the transition between stores.

They then ask for your personal information, such as date of birth, Social Security number, and Medicare number. They then use this information to steal your identity.

If you receive such a call, decline to answer the questions and hang up.

If you feel the call may be legitimate, you can contact the pharmacy yourself at a trusted number, or in person.