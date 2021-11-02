School Board Incumbents Victorious In Findlay

Tuesday was Election Day and voters made their voices heard on several local races and issues.

Among the local races and issues decided was a race for Findlay City Schools Board of Education.

Four people were vying for two positions on the five-member board.

Matt Cooper and Susan Russel were the incumbents, and Patricia Klein and Sara Peltier were the other two people running.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Cooper and Russel winning comfortably.

Cooper had 3,401 votes and Russel 3,096, while Klein garnered 1,875 and Peltier 1,788.

In other results, voters resoundingly approved the renewal of the Senior Services levy in Hancock County.

50 North says demand for their services has increased by 76 percent since their last levy.

50 North points out, that by 2025, 36 percent of the Hancock County population will be 50 and older.

In the race for Judge of Findlay Municipal Court between Stephanie Bishop and Garth Brown, unofficial results show Bishop winning that contest handily.

Get the full Hancock County results from the Hancock County Board of Elections by clicking here.

Putnam County results can be viewed by clicking here.

All results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.