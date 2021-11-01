School Boards, Other Local Races & Issues To Be Decided

Election Day is on Tuesday, and while there are no big national or statewide races there are several local races and issues that voters will decide on.

Among the local issues and races, 50 North is asking voters to support the renewal of the Senior Services levy in Hancock County.

50 North says demand for their services has increased by 76 percent since their last levy.

50 North points out, that by 2025, 36 percent of the Hancock County population will be 50 and older.

In the race for Findlay City Schools Board of Education, four people are vying for two positions on the five-member board.

Matt Cooper and Susan Russel are incumbents, and Patricia Klein and Sara Peltier are the other two people running.

In the race for Findlay Municipal Court judge, Stephanie Bishop and Garth Brown are going up against each other for an unexpired term ending on 12-31-23.

Click here for more local candidates and issues.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters are being encouraged to wear a mask at the polls.