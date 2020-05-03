School Board To Vote On Putting Levy Before Voters Again

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Monday.

The purpose of the meeting is to vote on a resolution to place the 5.9 mill operating levy that failed in the April 28th primary on the ballot of a special election on August 4th.

The meeting will be conducted via teleconference because of the pandemic.

The public can observe the meeting by going to the school district’s website and clicking the link at the top of the page.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 Monday night.

WFIN News recently spoke with Superintendent Ed Kurt about the levy and you can get that story here.