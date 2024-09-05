School Bus Crash Data Released By Highway Patrol

(ONN) – Drivers are being reminded to obey all laws involving school buses as new data is released showing just how many school bus crashes have happened in the last five years.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been more than 6,000 crashes since 2019 with the most taking place in Franklin County.

Five counties, including Franklin, accounted for 47 percent of those crashes.

During that same timeframe, Troopers have given out nearly 16,000 tickets to drivers who pass a stopped school bus or other school zone violations.

A driver who fails to stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students can be fined up to $500 and have their license suspended for a year.

Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Lucas, and Montgomery Counties join Franklin in having the highest number of motor vehicle crashes involving a school bus.