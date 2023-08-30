School Bus Safety Exhibit At Hancock County Fair

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to stop by their new exhibit at the Hancock County Fair.

This year the sheriff’s office exhibit is focusing on school bus safety.

Kids are encouraged to check out the new school bus display which was donated by Stearns Companies.

While checking out the sheriff’s office’s tent, people can grab a donut to support the Hancock County Sheriff Explorer Post.

In the video below we speak with Captain Price and Deputy Crouch about the new exhibit.