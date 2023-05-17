School Celebrates Opening Of ‘Cooper’s Corner’

Tiffin Middle School recently dedicated Cooper’s Corner, a space where Cooper, the school’s facility dog, can be let off the leash and interact with students who are struggling with mental health issues in a different environment outside of school walls.

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce said the story of Cooper’s Corner began when school counselor and facility dog handler, Melissa Mellott, was expressing her dreams for an outdoor space for Cooper and things were set into motion.

Mrs. Church’s STEM class was awarded a $5,000 grant by Battelle through the Ohio STEM Learning Network.

“Cooper’s Corner would not have been made possible without the awesome students and their vision for Cooper and the space, the community partners of Bryce Kuhn of Tiffin Parks & Rec, Brian Bilger of BILGER’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE LLC, Dan Vera with Mohawk Nursery, and National Machinery LLC!” the Chamber said.

The design for the space and the sign to mark Cooper’s Corner was part of a class contest in which students submitted their concepts by using 3D modeling software and the knowledge they learned from guest speakers.

“We are so excited to see how this space will continue to develop and serve so many in the Seneca County community.”

(pictures courtesy of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce)