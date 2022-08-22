School Clothes Program Taking Applications

Hancock County Job and Family Services and OhioMeansJobs – Hancock County are reminding people about the School Clothes Program.

A $250 voucher is available for each eligible child in the household (ages 5-18).

Applications can be picked up in the lobby at OhioMeansJobs at 7746 County Road 140 in Findlay and placed in the drop box once it is filled out.

Applications will be accepted until the end of August.

Families must reside in Hancock County and be at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

