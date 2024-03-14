School District Holding ‘Drive A Bus Day’ Recruitment Event

(ONN) – Perrysburg Schools is holding a unique employee recruitment event that will give people an opportunity to try driving a bus, and to recruit potential bus drivers amid nationwide shortages.

The event will help them recruit bus drivers and substitute bus drivers as well as bus monitors.

They have had to get creative to fill these positions.

So they are inviting the public to try something new and dry a school bus without a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The school district says it is impacted by the nationwide bus driver shortage.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Perrysburg High School (13385 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551)