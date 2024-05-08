School Evacuated After Discovery of Threatening Note

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

At approximately 9:51 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Tiffin Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported incident at Calvert High School. The school had initiated a soft lockdown following the discovery of a threatening note which also mentioned the presence of a weapon within the premises.

Upon arrival, Chief Pauly and law enforcement officials conferred with Calvert High School Administration to assess the situation. In an abundance of caution and prioritizing the safety of students and faculty, it was determined that the students should be evacuated for the remainder of the day. Subsequently, a thorough search of all students exiting the premises, along with their backpacks, was conducted.

Furthermore, following the evacuation, a comprehensive search of the entire school building, including classrooms and lockers, was carried out. We are pleased to report that no weapon was found during these searches.

The Tiffin Police Department extends its gratitude to the Seneca County Sheriff Deputies for their invaluable assistance during this operation. As of now, Tiffin Detectives are actively investigating the incident to ascertain the origins and nature of the threatening note.

We want to assure parents, students, and the community that we take all threats seriously and prioritize the safety of our schools. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Tiffin Police Department at 419-447-2323.

Chief Pauly